GENEVA Feb 17 A hijacked Ethiopian plane that
landed at Geneva airport early on Monday was diverted from Rome
by the co-pilot, who sought asylum due to fear of persecution in
Ethiopia, police spokesman Pierre Grangean told a news
conference.
The unnamed co-pilot, an Ethiopian born in 1983, locked the
cockpit door when the pilot went to the toilet. He then asked to
refuel at Geneva, landed the plane, climbed down from the
cockpit window on a rope, and gave himself up to police.
He was unarmed and there was no risk at any time to crew or
passengers, Grangean said. The co-pilot is being questioned by
police.
