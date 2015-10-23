ADDIS ABABA Oct 23 Technical experts were
trying to discover the cause of an engine problem on an
Ethiopian Airlines jet stranded in Dublin after being forced to
turn back over the Atlantic on Friday.
The crew of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner returned to the Irish
capital after the plane's left engine signalled a fault
following a scheduled stopover en route from Addis Ababa to
Washington.
In a statement, Ethiopian Airlines praised the crew and
apologised to passengers, who were later picked up in a second
jet sent to Dublin to allow them to complete their journey.
Boeing declined to comment.
Engine maker General Electric and the airline both
said they had deployed experts to investigate what caused the
incident on Boeing's state-of-the-art lightweight jet.
Irish media reports said that in a separate incident a
Boeing 777 operated by British Airways made an
unscheduled landing in Dublin on the same day due to a medical
emergency.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Additional reporting by Alwyn
Scott; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler)