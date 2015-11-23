MONTREAL Nov 23 Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, wants to buy 10 narrowbody planes and is considering Canada's Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer jets among others, as it plans to nearly double its fleet between now and 2025, chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam said Monday.

Tewolde, speaking on the sidelines of a global aviation forum in Montreal, said that he is visiting Bombardier's Mirabel factory on Tuesday to review the 100-seater CS100. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernard Orr)