ACCRA Feb 3 A court in Togo awarded the former chief executive of Pan-African Ecobank Thierry Tanoh $11.6 million on Tuesday in his wrongful dismissal suit.
The bank said it would appeal the ruling.
Ecobank's board fired Tanoh last March after months of turmoil over allegations that he allowed breaches of corporate governance. Last month a court in Ivory Coast awarded him $15 million for defamation over a row in the run-up to his dismissal. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)
FRANKFURT, May 11 DriveNow, the car sharing business operated by BMW and Sixt, is expanding to Helsinki after growing to 875,000 users, Sixt Chief Executive Erich Sixt said during a conference call on first-quarter results.