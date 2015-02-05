(Writes through with quotes from IMF, Ecobank)
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA Feb 5 The International Monetary Fund
said in a report that poor governance and rushed growth at
pan-African lender Ecobank pose serious concerns, but
it said in an email on Thursday the concerns it referred to have
been addressed.
The Fund made its comments about Ecobank, one of the largest
financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa, in a 98-page
report issued on Wednesday about pan-African banks. Ecobank has
a presence in 36 African countries and assets of $23 billion.
The report also said that Ecobank Nigeria's "relatively weak
capital position remains a concern" and that rapid loan growth
at the bank, which is a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational
Incorporated, raises suspicion of reckless lending.
Ecobank on Thursday challenged the portion of the report
concerning it and said it contained inaccuracies and conveyed
misperceptions.
Concerns about governance are a sensitive topic for Ecobank,
which fired its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Tanoh last March
after months of turmoil over corporate governance and wrangling
between executives that damaged the bank's image.
Ecobank promoted Albert Essien to CEO to replace Tanoh and
took steps to improve its own governance and elect a new board.
"The internal governance issues that (the IMF) refers to at
Ecobank date back to a period of several months between mid-2013
and early 2014. The Ecobank Group dealt conclusively with those
internal governance issues at the time," it said.
The IMF on Thursday called for the formation of a
supervisory college for Ecobank to bring together individual
country regulators but it appeared to soften the concerns it had
stated in the report.
"IMF staff is also aware that the bank took a number of
important and appropriate steps in late 2014 to address these
concerns. We welcome these efforts," an IMF spokesman said in an
email to Reuters.
The email said that Ecobank Nigeria had a relatively weaker
capital position, relative to the new Basel III standards being
introduced in Nigeria that raise bank capital requirements.
"The recent news of Ecobank plans to raise equity capital to
meet the regulatory capital requirements in Nigeria are a step
in the right direction," it said.
The bank is appealing a court decision last month in Ivory
Coast to award Tanoh $15 million for defamation over a letter
written prior to his dismissal. It is also appealing a Togolese
court's award of $11.6 million to Tanoh for unfair dismissal.
