* West Africa accounts for 60 pct of Ecobank 2014 revenue
* New investors Nedbank and QNB can work together -CEO
* Qatar National Bank requests Ecobank board seat -CEO
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, Oct 5 Pan-African lender Ecobank
plans to wind down its strategy of rapid expansion across Africa
and focus on existing businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana,
Angola and Kenya, its chief executive said on Sunday.
CEO Albert Essien said he aimed to expand existing
businesses and make them more efficient, and thus more
profitable.
"These four countries together are very important to the
future growth and earnings of the Ecobank group," he told
Reuters, adding that the era of expanding the bank's geographic
reach was nearly over.
Ecobank is one of the most prominent financial
institutions in sub-Saharan Africa and has a presence in nearly
40 countries.
Nigeria and the West Africa region accounted for 60
percent of revenue in the first half of 2014, Ecobank said in a
results presentation, adding that its business was roughly
equally split between retail and investment banking.
The bank will review how it pursues its growth strategy in
November and decide at that point the amount of capital it needs
to raise, Essien said.
South Africa's Nedbank last week said it would
acquire a 20 percent stake in Ecobank for $493 million in cash,
ending months of speculation it could walk away from the deal
over governance concerns.
Qatar National Bank (QNB) last month became the
top shareholder in the bank with over 23 percent, although it is
due to pare that back to 20 percent.
WORKING TOGETHER
Both companies have said they see Ecobank as a vehicle for
their plans to expand on a continent that has seen rapid
economic growth in recent years.
QNB says it wants to become the largest bank in the Middle
East and Africa by 2017. At the moment it is the second-biggest
by assets, behind South Africa's Standard Bank.
Essien said QNB did not want to be a passive investor and
had requested a seat on the board of Ecobank, formally known as
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated. Nedbank will have a seat on
the board as part of its equity stake deal.
Some analysts question whether the two institutions will
have competing visions for Ecobank's management, or even become
rivals.
Essien said the Qatar bank and Nedbank have a compatible
vision for Ecobank and could work together.
"I am very, very optimistic that these two institutions, who
are strong institutions and also have good corporate governance,
will be able to work together with the Ecobank group," Essien
said by telephone from London.
"Nedbank would also be quite a strong player in Africa. So I
think there is room (for the banks to work together). I even
think that by so doing, one could cement a relationship between
Nedbank and QNB, so Nedbank could perhaps also have a conduit to
the Gulf through QNB," he said.
Essien became CEO in March when his predecessor was forced
to step down after a long-running crisis over governance. Those
issues are now largely resolved following reforms to the board
and the implementation of a 51-point action plan, he said.
The chief executive reaches the bank's statutory retirement
age next year and is due to step down, probably around the time
of the shareholder meeting in mid-2015.
Essien said he would not seek an extension to his tenure and
that the board would soon commence a formal search process for a
successor.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; editing by
Jane Baird)