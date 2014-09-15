LAGOS, Sept 15 Ecobank said on Monday it welcomed an increase in the stake held by Qatar National Bank (QNB) in the African lender but reiterated that it had a 20 percent limit for institutional investors.

Ecobank spokesman Richard Uku said the conversion of a loan from South Africa's Nedbank to shares in Ecobank later this year would bring QNB's stake down to the 20 percent upper limit set by the board. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Michael Urquhart)