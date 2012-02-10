DUBLIN Feb 10 Abu Dhabi's Etihad is
interested in holding talks with the Irish government over the
sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Middle
East airline's Chief Executive James Hogan told the Irish
Independent newspaper.
The Irish government last year said it was considering
selling its stake in the airline as part of a privatisation
drive required under its European Union/International Monetary
Fund bailout.
"When the government is ready to sit down, we're happy to
sit down and talk to them," Hogan told the newspaper. Executives
at Etihad "have looked" at Aer Lingus, but no discussions have
taken place about a possible offer, he said.
The stake is valued at about 118 million euros ($157
million) based on the Irish carrier's current market
capitalization of 471 million euros.
Middle East carriers such as Etihad, Qatar Airways and
Dubai-based Emirates have been aggressively expanding
route networks. Etihad in December announced the purchase of a
stake of almost 30 percent in Germany's Air Berlin.