DUBAI, July 30 Etihad Airways and Aer Lingus
have signed a code-share agreement and are discussing
further cooperation, including joint procurement, the Abu
Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement on Monday.
Etihad bought a 3-percent stake in the Irish carrier in May
as a precursor to a commercial tie-up to help Abu Dhabi's
flagship carrier gain more European routes.
"Etihad Airways and Aer Lingus continue to discuss additional
commercial and cost opportunities to develop a closer working
relationship in areas such as joint procurement," Etihad said on
Monday.
Under the code-share agreement, Etihad's EY code will be
placed on Aer Lingus flights to destinations in Western Europe
and the United States, while Aer Lingus' EI code will be on
Etihad's flight between Abu Dhabi and Dublin.
The agreement also gives Aer Lingus access to Etihad's
network in the Middle East and into Asia and Australasia.