DUBAI Dec 30 Etihad Airways will file an appeal
early next week against a German court ruling that revoked its
right to jointly sell tickets for some routes operated by Air
Berlin this winter, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said on
Wednesday.
The airline said it was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling,
adding the withdrawal of approved code share services on 29
routes "materially reduces competition and consumer choice
within and beyond Germany".
The court on Wednesday said Etihad may not continue to
operate the code share flights between Jan. 16 and up until the
end of the winter schedule in March because they were not
covered by the current air traffic rights agreement between
Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
