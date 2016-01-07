* Etihad asks to continue 29 code shares until end of March
* Court ruled code share routes not valid from Jan 16
* Etihad files for appeal against that decision
(Adds quotes from Etihad, report on Air Berlin letter)
BERLIN, Jan 7 Gulf airline Etihad has asked a
German court for more time to continue code sharing with Air
Berlin on 29 routes while it appeals a decision that
will block it from operating the flights after Jan. 15, it said
on Thursday.
A court in Brunswick last week said Etihad may not continue
to jointly sell tickets for 29 routes operated by Air Berlin, in
which Etihad owns a 29 percent stake, because they were not
covered by the current air traffic rights agreement between
Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
The code shares are important for Air Berlin as it tries to
return to profitability after years of losses. Such deals allow
carriers to offer more destinations as part of their network,
reaching more customers and thus helping to fill planes and
boost revenues.
Etihad on Thursday said it wanted an appeals court to allow
it to continue the code shares, which had previously been
approved six times, until at least March 26 and that the
Brunswick court had made errors in its interpretation of the
agreement.
The carrier said the current bilateral air traffic rights
agreement allows Etihad to fly to four destinations in Germany
with its own aircraft, plus a further three in Germany via
code-sharing, and that the agreement permits flights that go
from these points beyond Germany.
"We are convinced that the conditions of the bilateral
agreement are clear and we are confident that a correct review
of our complaint will lead to the restoration of competition and
choice on the German market," Jim Callaghan, Etihad Airways
General Counsel, said in a statement.
Etihad has said the code shares were a key part of its case
for investing in loss-making Air Berlin in 2012. While some
analysts have queried whether Etihad will stand by Air Berlin,
the Abu Dhabi-based airline has said it remains committed to
Germany's second largest carrier.
But that has not stopped labour representatives at Air
Berlin from writing to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to ask
her to find a political answer to the dispute, German magazine
Spiegel reported on its website.
The German transport ministry says it has repeatedly offered
to hold talks with the UAE government over the bilateral
agreement.
