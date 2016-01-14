* German court says Etihad may continue international code
* German court rejects domestic code share routes with Air
* Court grants 26 routes, rejects 5
FRANKFURT, Jan 14 An appeals court in Germany on
Thursday allowed Etihad to continue most of its disputed code
share flights with Air Berlin for the winter schedule
ending in March, handing the Abu Dhabi-based airline a partial
victory.
The court ruled that Etihad should be allowed to continue
its code share agreement for 26 international routes but
rejected its request to continue code sharing on five domestic
German routes.
The court said the international routes could continue as
they were in accordance with a bilateral agreement struck
between Germany and Abu Dhabi in 2000.
Code share flights allow carriers to jointly market a route,
allowing them to expand their network and help fill their
planes. Etihad says code shares were a key reason why it
invested in loss-making Air Berlin in 2012.
But the German government said in 2014 that some of the
previous approved code shares were not covered by a traffic
rights agreement between Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
It said late last year it would approve about 29 disputed
routes for the final time until Jan. 15, a decision that was
backed by a lower court in Brunswick.
Etihad, which owns 29 percent of Air Berlin, had sought to
appeal that decision and gain a temporary injunction to allow
the code shares to continue at least until the end of the winter
flight schedule.
