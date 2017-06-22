By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, June 22 Etihad Airways is to open up its
lounges to economy class passengers for a fee and will start
charging for chauffeur services that had been complimentary as
it joins rivals in looking for new ways to boost revenues.
The changes, announced on Thursday, come amid a strategy
review at the Abu Dhabi carrier as once rapidly expanding Gulf
airlines face tighter profit margins amid overcapacity in the
market and tighter corporate travel budgets.
The fee for economy passengers to access the business class
lounge at Abu Dhabi International Airport will start from 370
dirhams ($101) and will depend on how much time is spent in the
lounge, an Etihad spokesman said. It will also offer economy
class passengers paid access to its lounges at other airports
around the world.
The changes, effective on July 3, will also allow business
class passengers to pay to use the first class lounges, whilst a
previously complimentary chauffeur for business and first class
passengers will become a paid for service outside of Abu Dhabi.
Etihad will also open up the service to economy passengers.
Will Horton, senior analyst at Australian aviation
consultancy CAPA, said chauffer services have always been a
high-cost for airlines so to start charging for them was "not
surprising."
Passengers travelling in the three-room suite available on
Etihad's Airbus A380s, dubbed 'The Residence,' will not
be charged.
Rival Emirates said in January it would allow
economy class passengers who are frequent flyer members to pay
to access its lounges. That followed an earlier decision to
introduce fees for advanced seat selection for economy
passengers.
Other changes at Etihad include introducing a bidding system
for economy passengers to pay to have up to three empty seats
next to their own, following similar systems in place at some
other airlines.
"Airlines are increasingly asking what they have and do not
sell but could," Horton said. "Airlines have been allowing
passengers to bid for upgrades but guaranteeing an empty seat
next to you is still catching on."
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
