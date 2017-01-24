ABU DHABI Jan 24 The longtime chief executive
of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Aviation Group, which owns one of the
Middle East's top airlines, will leave this year as the group
reviews its strategy in a challenging market, Etihad said on
Tuesday.
James Hogan will step down as president and CEO of the group
in the second half of 2017. Chief financial officer James Rigney
will also leave later this year, Etihad said.
Chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel al-Mazrouei said the
airline, which has seven equity partnerships with other carriers
around the world including Air Berlin and Alitalia
, would "progress and adjust" those links.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)