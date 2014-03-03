CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Vice President Pence says seeks fairer trade with Indonesia
* Indonesia one of 16 countries with US trade surplus under review
ABU DHABI, March 3 Etihad Airways is in the final phase of due diligence on its possible investment in Italian carrier Alitalia, the Abu Dhabi airline's chief executive James Hogan said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, he also said that for an investment to take place, Etihad would have to be convinced that Alitalia could be moved to profitability.
Talks between the airlines intensified last month and sources close to the matter said Etihad might be interested in buying a stake of up to 40 percent in the Italian carrier.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Indonesia one of 16 countries with US trade surplus under review
SHANGHAI, April 20 Of dozens of startup electric car makers in China, only two or three will be around in five years' time, the chief of Nio told Reuters on Thursday, after the automaker unveiled its first production car aimed at taking on Tesla Inc's Model X.