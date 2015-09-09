DUBAI, Sept 9 Etihad Airways will start investor
roadshows on Thursday for its benchmark debut dollar bond issue,
according to lead arrangers.
The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline will be borrowing
through a funding vehicle called Etihad Airways Partners it set
up along with its equity partners, Alitalia, airberlin, Air
Serbia, Air Seychelles and Jet Airways, the document showed.
Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital have been
picked as the joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed
income meetings in the United Kingdom and the Middle East which
will conclude on Monday.
Etihad is looking to borrow funds with a five-year lifespan.
In June, Reuters published details of Etihad's $1 billion
bond plans, proceeds of which are likely to be used to lend to
its global partners, fund its own expansion plans and partly for
general purposes.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)