DUBAI, Sept 17 Etihad Airways Partners, a
funding vehicle for the Abu Dhabi-based carrier and airlines in
which it has equity stakes, will raise $150 million through a
re-opening of its September 2020 bond, a document from lead
arrangers showed.
Price guidance for the issue, which is expected to complete
later on Thursday, has been set at 6.875 percent, the same
coupon to that of the bond issue closed on Tuesday, the document
showed.
Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital are arranging
the transaction, known as a tap.
Under a bond tap, an existing transaction is reopened for
subscription, using the same documentation as before, with those
investing through the tap given the same treatment as the
existing bondholders.
Almost 20 percent of the funds raised by the bond offering
will each go to Etihad Airways, Etihad Airport Services,
airberlin and Alitalia, 16 percent will go to Jet Airways, and
the remainder to Air Serbia and Air Seychelles.
Funds raised will be used largely for capital expenditure
and investment in its fleet, as well as for refinancing,
depending on each individual airline's needs.
