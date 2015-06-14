* To issue via unit holding stakes in global partners -
sources
* Close to mandating Goldman, NBAD among others
* Deal likely before end-Sept
(Adds details, context)
By Archana Narayanan and Stanley Carvalho
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 14 Etihad Airways is in
talks with potential investors, seeking to raise around $1
billion through a debut bond issue, sources aware of the matter
told Reuters on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline is planning to launch
its bond through a unit or special purpose vehicle housing its
equity stakes in global airlines, two Gulf-based sources aware
of the matter said.
It will use the proceeds to lend to its global partners,
fund its own expansion plans and partly for general purposes,
one source said. It owns stakes in Alitalia, Virgin
Australia, Air Berlin, and India's Jet Airways
, among others.
The airline also expects to take delivery of 16 aircraft in
2015, it said in May, purchases which will cost hundreds of
millions of dollars.
Unlike Dubai-based rival Emirates, Etihad has
based part of its expansion on investing in other carriers,
which has helped it boost revenues and marketing opportunities
in key markets.
Etihad declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition
of anonymity as the information is not yet public.
Unlisted Etihad is in advanced talks with Goldman Sachs
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to enlist them
as lead arrangers for the transaction, two separate sources
said, adding they are expected to be joined by boutique firms
ADS Securities and Anoa Capital on the deal.
HSBC may also join as an arranger of the
transaction, which is likely to happen before the end of the
third quarter, one of the sources added.
"Talks are in the exploratory stage, and the company might
issue a highly structured bond," said one of the Gulf-based
sources, adding the bonds are likely to be junk rated as they
will not be guaranteed by Etihad.
Structured bonds are securities with one or more special
features, such as with the use of derivatives like options and
to a lesser extent swaps, but which features protection of
principal if held to maturity.
The potential fundraising comes at a time of intense
interest in Etihad's finances, amid allegations by U.S. airlines
that Gulf carriers have received more than $40 billion in
government subsidies, which the Gulf airlines including Etihad
have denied.
Etihad secured a first-time "A" rating by rating agency
Fitch in June, while the term "junk" is reserved for all bonds
below BBB- by the agency -- a minimum of four notches lower.
Etihad has traditionally funded itself with cash from local
and international banks, export credit agencies as well as lease
financing.
Last year, the company said it would raise $2 billion in
loans to fund its equity investments and aircraft purchases.
(Editing by David French and Susan Thomas)