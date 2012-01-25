(Adds details, quotes)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, JAN 25 - Etihad Airways will acquire a 40
percent stake in Air Seychelles, its second airline acquisition
in the last five weeks as the rapidly growing Abu Dhabi-based
carrier embarks on an ambitious expansion plan.
Etihad and the Seychelles government will each invest $20
million in the state-owned airline, Etihad said on Wednesday.
The Abu Dhabi airline will also provide a $25 million loan to
help Air Seychelles meet working capital requirements and
support network development.
"The investment in the national carrier of Seychelles is a
natural next step towards growing our operations in the
increasingly important leisure markets of the Indian Ocean and
Africa," Etihad's Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in
the statement.
The agreement also includes a five-year management contract
for Etihad Airways to encourage Air Seychelles' long-term
growth, the statement said.
Last month, state-owned Etihad acquired a stake of around 30
percent in Germany's Air Berlin.
Middle East carriers such as Etihad, Qatar Airways and
Dubai-based Emirates have been aggressively expanding
route networks, provoking fears that Gulf-based superjumbos
would draw traffic from European carriers' hubs.
Qatar Airways recently acquired a 35 percent stake in
all-freight carrier Cargolux, while the Air Berlin stake buy was
the first time a Gulf carrier has bought an equity stake in a
European passenger airline.
Etihad owns a fleet of 64 Airbus and Boeing
aircraft with another 100 aircraft on order.
(Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Erica Billingham)