ABU DHABI Feb 13 Etihad Airways, Abu
Dhabi's fast-gowing carrier, said on Monday that it would
increase the fuel surcharge on all its flights to Europe to
counter the costs of a scheme that charges airlines for carbon
emissions.
The Gulf airline said it would increase prices by $3 per
passenger for flights into and out of Europe and 0.03 cents per
kg for cargo shipments, to offset the costs of the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
The scheme, introduced on Jan. 1, charges for emissions from
European and foreign airlines flying into and from EU airports.
It has drawn protest from airlines around the world, with China
banning its carriers from taking part.
The charges are calculated based on the additional cost for
the carbon credits the airline will purchase in 2012 to comply
with the EU ETS, the airline said in a statement.
Etihad said the surcharges would take effect from March 1.
Global planemarkers have joined the chorus of concerns that
the scheme risks triggering a full-blown trade war.
Gulf carriers have also been vocal in their objections to
the scheme. Dubai's Emirates said last year that the
scheme may cost it as much as $1 billion over 10 years.
"We have invested many millions of dollars to ensure we
operate a young and highly efficient fleet but are still being
penalised," chief executive James Hogan said.
Etihad has been expanding aggressively and acquired 30
percent of Germany's Air Berlin late last year.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)