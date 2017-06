NEW DELHI Jan 28 A delegation from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will meet Indian Commerce Minister Anand Sharma in the next "couple of days," an Indian government statement quoting the minister said, amid speculation that the Gulf carrier is close to buying a minority stake in Jet Airways .

Etihad is in talks to pick up a 24 percent stake in Jet, India's No. 2 carrier, for up to $330 million, a government source said earlier this month.

The government statement did not give any detail on the scheduled meeting with Etihad. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Jijo Jacob)