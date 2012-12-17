NEW DELHI Dec 17 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in final stages of talks with Indian carriers Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines to buy a stake in either of them and a deal could come by next week, a top government official told reporters on Monday.

"Etihad has not yet decided. They are talking to both," said the official who asked not to be named.

Shares in Jet Airways jumped 2.4 percent on Monday on hopes Etihad will buy a stake in the carrier. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)