BELGRADE Aug 1 United Arab Emirates' airline Etihad Airways will acquire 49 percent of Serbian flag carrier JAT Airways, which will be renamed as Air Serbia, the airlines announced on Thursday.

Under the deal signed with the Serbian government, Etihad will provide a $40 million loan facility to JAT, which would be converted into equity on Jan. 1, 2014, the carriers said in a joint statement.

The amount would be matched by an equal Serbian government capital injection, the statement added.

The Gulf airline and the Serbian government also would each provide a further funding of $60 million through shareholder loans and other funding mechanisms to meet working capital requirements and expand the Air Serbia route network.

Etihad will also get a five-year management contract as Serbia tries to offload a number of loss-making state companies, including JAT, to help rein in its rising budget deficit.

The carriers were slated to enter into a strategic partnership, a Serbian government source said in July. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela and Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jane Baird)