BELGRADE Aug 1 United Arab Emirates' airline
Etihad Airways will acquire 49 percent of Serbian flag carrier
JAT Airways, which will be renamed as Air Serbia, the airlines
announced on Thursday.
Under the deal signed with the Serbian government, Etihad
will provide a $40 million loan facility to JAT, which would be
converted into equity on Jan. 1, 2014, the carriers said in a
joint statement.
The amount would be matched by an equal Serbian government
capital injection, the statement added.
The Gulf airline and the Serbian government also would each
provide a further funding of $60 million through shareholder
loans and other funding mechanisms to meet working capital
requirements and expand the Air Serbia route network.
Etihad will also get a five-year management contract as
Serbia tries to offload a number of loss-making state companies,
including JAT, to help rein in its rising budget deficit.
The carriers were slated to enter into a strategic
partnership, a Serbian government source said in July.
