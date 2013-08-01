* JAT to be renamed Air Serbia
* Etihad, Serbian govt to provide $40 mln loan facility
* Etihad, Serbia each to provide $60 mln shareholder loan
* Dane Kondic appointed CEO of Air Serbia
(Adds details, comments from news conference)
By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Aug 1 United Arab Emirates' Etihad
Airways, which has stakes in Virgin Australia and Air
Berlin, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Serbia's
loss-making JAT Airways.
Serbia is looking to offload loss-making state enterprises,
including JAT, pharmaceuticals firm Galenika and the Zelezara
Smederevo steel mill, to help contain its budget deficit.
The carriers said in a joint news conference that Abu
Dhabi-based Etihad would provide a $40 million loan facility to
JAT, which would be converted into equity on Jan. 1, 2014.
The amount would be matched by an equal Serbian government
capital injection. JAT would also be renamed Air Serbia.
Etihad, which launched in 2003, is on a buying spree to
compete with regional rivals Emirates and Qatar
Airways.
The Gulf airline and the Serbian government also would each
provide further funding of $60 million through shareholder loans
and other funding mechanisms to meet working capital
requirements and expand the Air Serbia route network.
"The partnership will provide passengers with an extensive
route network and smooth flight connections. It will also
consolidate and enhance both airlines' market competitiveness as
the relationship deepens over the coming months," Aleksandar
Vucic, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister, said in a joint press
release.
Backed by oil wealth, Etihad has aggressively expanded its
global reach through codeshares and minority stakes.
Apart from Virgin Australia and Air Berlin, the airline also
has stakes in Aer Lingus and Air Seychelles.
It is awaiting regulator approval for a stake in India's Jet
Airways and said on Thursday the deadline for the
approval had been extended until the end of August.
As part of the Serbian deal, Etihad will also get a five-year
management contract with the airline. Dane Kondic was named
chief executive for Air Serbia.
The current JAT Airways fleet of 10 Boeing 737-300
aircraft will be retired and replaced with leased narrow body
aircraft, the companies said.
Air Serbia said it would order another 10 narrow body
aircraft in the long term, but gave no further details.
(Writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Charlotte Cooper)