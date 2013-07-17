By Stanley Carvalho and Praveen Menon
ABU DHABI, July 17 Etihad Airways is working
towards meeting a July 31 deadline to win regulatory approvals
on its planned $379 million purchase of a stake in India's Jet
Airways, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said on Wednesday.
Etihad, which is on an acquisition drive, agreed in April to
buy a 24 percent stake in Jet in a deal that would provide
India's largest carrier with a deep-pocketed global partner as
well as cash to help pay off debts.
But political concerns and scrutiny by Indian market
regulators have delayed the deal and it risks missing a
so-called "long-stop" date of July 31, before which regulatory
approvals had to be secured.
"Both parties are working towards achieving the regulatory
approvals before the long-stop date ... stipulated in the
agreement. We are not in a position to comment further at this
time," Etihad said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
A Jet spokeswoman declined comment.
The deadline could be extended by the airlines but Etihad
may also look to renegotiate terms of the deal, an industry
expert said.
"It is certain that they (Etihad) will seek for compensation
for the projected financial implications of any renegotiation on
the control clauses and on the timing to fruition of the deal,"
said Stefano Sala, a partner at Avinomics, a Frankfurt-based
specialist aviation investment advisory company.
Jet expects investments by Etihad to be completed within the
next few months, chairman Naresh Goyal wrote in the company's
annual report on Monday.
Etihad in April agreed to buy the Jet stake in a deal priced
at a 32 percent premium to the market price of the target's
stock. It also agreed to make a $150 million investment in Jet's
frequent flyer programme and to spend $70 million to buy Jet's
three pairs of Heathrow takeoff and landing slots through a sale
and leaseback agreement.
But regulatory approvals are still be secured. India's
Foreign Investment Promotion Board deferred a decision last
month as it sought more details on "effective control" of Jet.
The deal also needs to be cleared by the capital markets
regulator and will need final approval from a cabinet panel.
Opposition parties in India have also called for the deal to
be investigated.
Two sources familiar with the matter said all options were
open if the deadline is missed. "The Abu Dhabi government is
keen to take the deal forward ... The ball is now in India's
court," one source told Reuters.
Asked if Etihad would renegotiate the deal if the July 31
deadline is missed, the source said: "All options are open."
