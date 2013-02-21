* Etihad concerned about legal issues-Indian govt source
* Telco Etisalat's experience in India may weigh
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Feb 21 The sudden display of caution by
Etihad Airways over taking a stake in Jet Airways is
the legacy of a string of failed forays by Gulf investors into
India.
Etihad's chairman, who is also head of Abu Dhabi's sovereign
wealth fund, told Reuters this week the Jet deal needed to be
revised and it was too soon to say when a final agreement will
be struck.
The backtracking on a deal reported to be near completion
highlighted investor apprehension about India and recalled how
the UAE's biggest telecom operator Etisalat was badly
burned by a recent tilt at the south Asian country.
"It's a very difficult market to invest in and many
investors have had their fingers burned," said Khuram Maqsood,
executive director and head of private equity at Dubai-based Al
Murjan International Holding.
"There's the age-old issue of poor corporate governance and
lack of transparency, policy reversals and even government
corruption.
"I think India has lost some of its shine recently. It has
attractive long-term prospects (but) there are temporary
dislocations."
A senior Indian government source told Reuters Etihad was
concerned about potential "legal" issues relating to the
investment and the two airlines were working to resolve them.
The source said Etihad's board did not want to replicate the
"troubles" faced by Etisalat, which was dragged into a $37
billion telecoms corruption scam forcing it to shut down Indian
mobile operations last year and write off $827 million relating
to its local unit.
Etihad did not respond to an email seeking comment.
PAUSE FOR THOUGHT
The Etisalat experience is not the only one to give Abu
Dhabi pause.
In 1997, Kuwait Airways and Bahrain's Gulf Air
had to sell back stakes they bought in Jet's overseas
holding company four years earlier to its founder Naresh Goyal
after the government said the deal violated ownership rules.
A series of corruption scandals that have dogged the Indian
government and its economy have also kept foreign investors at
bay.
As well as scams in the telecoms and coal industries, India
has also launched an enquiry into lobbying practices by Wal-Mart
Stores Inc after a report that the giant retailer had
pressed U.S. lawmakers to help gain access to foreign markets
including India.
More recently, a $750 million defence contract by Italian
firm Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland has run afoul
of allegations of bribery.
INDIAN STAKE
Etihad's interest in Jet, first revealed almost a year ago,
is for a 24-percent stake in the Indian airline for up to $330
million, sources have told Reuters. Terms have not been
disclosed.
The Jet Airways deal would be the first foreign investment
in India's aviation industry since the government relaxed
ownership rules last September.
"Etihad is treading carefully around the red tape challenge
in India," said Sudeep Ghai, managing partner at London-based
aviation consultancy Athena Aviation.
"India ranks 132nd on the World Bank's Ease of Doing
Business index - some 31 places below China and even one place
below Nigeria. Failure to get to grips with this is killing
foreign investment the airline industry sorely needs."
Etihad is no stranger to complex acquisition deals.
Its management negotiated stake purchases in four foreign
airlines last year including Air Berlin and Virgin
Australia, Aer Lingus and Air Seychelles.
The acquisitions were part of the eight-year old carrier's
aim to catch up with regional giants like Dubai's Emirates
and Qatar Airways and convert its base in Abu Dhabi
into the top regional hub.
(Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky in New Delhi and Matt
Smith in Dubai; Editing by David Cowell)