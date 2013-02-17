ABU DHABI Feb 17 Etihad Airways needs to revise its deal to buy a stake in India's Jet Airways and it is too soon to say when a final agreement will be struck, the Abu Dhabi airline's chairman told Reuters on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, speaking on the sidelines of a defence exhibition in the UAE capital, said officials would meet with Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma to discuss the matter.

When asked if a Jet deal would be signed by March or April, Sheikh Hamed said: "I don't know....we need to revise it."

The terms of the possible deal have not been disclosed, but a government source said earlier this month Etihad was in talks to pick up a 24-percent stake in Jet for up to $330 million. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Praveen Menon; Writing by Amran Abocar)