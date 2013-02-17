(Adds details, quotes)
By Stanley Carvalho and Praveen Menon
ABU DHABI Feb 17 Etihad Airways needs to revise
its deal to buy a stake in India's Jet Airways and it
is too soon to say when a final agreement will be struck, the
Abu Dhabi airline's chairman told Reuters on Sunday.
Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, speaking on the sidelines
of a defence exhibition in the UAE capital, said officials would
meet Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma to discuss the deal.
Asked if a Jet deal would be signed by March or April,
Sheikh Hamed said: "I don't know ... we need to revise it."
The terms of the possible deal have not been disclosed, but
a government source said earlier this month Etihad was in talks
to pick up a 24 percent stake in Jet for up to $330 million.
Asked if a Jet deal would be finalised soon, Sheikh Hamed
said: "It's too early to decide."
Sheikh Hamed, who is also managing director of sovereign
wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, did not specify why
the deal needs to be revised.
"We need to talk with the Indians about other issues ...
including this," he said.
Unlisted Etihad's chief executive said this month the Abu
Dhabi carrier was conducting due diligence on making an
investment and would present the findings to its board.
The Jet Airways deal would be the first foreign investment
in India's aviation industry since the government relaxed
ownership rules last September.
This allows foreign airlines to buy up to 49 percent in the
country's domestic carriers, many of which are facing stiff
competition and high operating costs.
Sheikh Hamed also dismissed talk of the carrier's interest
in India's grounded Kingfisher Airlines as "rumours".
Kingfisher said in December it was in talks with several
investors, including Etihad, for a stake sale but those hopes
have faded as the indebted airline remains grounded.
