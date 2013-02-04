DUBAI Feb 4 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, close to a tie-up with India's Jet Airways, expects to complete due diligence on the deal in the next week, the Gulf carrier's chief executive said on Monday.

James Hogan made the remarks at a press conference after the airline reported its annual results, adding that the results would then be presented to the board.

Hogan said he had met with senior aviation officials and ministers in India last week in connection with the deal.

The terms of the possible deal have not been disclosed, but a government source said earlier this month Etihad was in talks to pick up a 24-percent stake in Jet for up to $330 million. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)