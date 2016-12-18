Dec 18 Etihad Airways said on Sunday it is
cutting jobs in some parts of its business as a part of its
restructuring.
An Etihad Airways spokesman said that a majority of those
affected by the headcount reduction are through "natural
attrition" and the vacancies will not be filled. He declined to
comment on the number of jobs affected.
This would involve restructuring in different parts of its
business in order to reduce costs, improve productivity and
revenue, Etihad said in an emailed statement.
The airline said it was operating in an "increasingly
competitive landscape," against a backdrop of "weakened global
economic conditions."
Etihad, in a bid to strengthen its European network, struck
a code sharing deal last week with Germany's biggest airline
Lufthansa, which allowed the German carrier to jointly
sell tickets with Etihad on some routes.
Gulf carriers, which have expanded rapidly in recent years,
are struggling now because the drop in crude prices have led to
oil companies, typically big customers for Gulf carriers,
cutting back on travel.
