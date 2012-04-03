By Praveen Menon
ABU DHABI, April 3 Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's
flagship carrier which is due to get its first Airbus
A380 superjumbo in 2014, said it wants more clarity from the
planemaker about wing cracks on the aircraft.
European air safety regulators ordered checks in February
for Airbus A380 wing cracks for the entire superjumbo fleet
after safety engineers found cracks in almost all the planes
inspected.
"Obviously we are very concerned about this defect. They
have given us assurances that they've been rectified ... we need
them to be qualified," Etihad chief executive James Hogan told
reporters at the firm's Abu Dhabi headquarters.
Larger rival Emirates, the world's largest
operator of the A380, said in March it planned to seek
compensation from Airbus after complaining of widespread
disruption and an expected loss of revenue.
Etihad has an order of 10 Airbus A380s pending, with the
first due for delivery at the end of 2014.
Unlisted Etihad has been on an acquisition spree recently
and reported higher first-quarter revenues on Tuesday on
increased passenger numbers and network expansion.
It acquired 30 percent of Germany's Air Berlin last
year and took a 40-percent stake in Air Seychelles in February.
But Hogan said the carrier was not interested in buying a
stake in loss-making Air France and there were no
current discussions with Irish airline Aer Lingus.
"We continue to look at opportunities. That's reflected in
what we did with Air Berlin and Air Seychelles," said Hogan who
told an Irish newspaper in February that Etihad was interested
in talks with the Irish government over its 25-percent stake in
Aer Lingus.
When asked if active talks were going on over Aer Lingus, he
said: "There are no talks."
Etihad reported a 28-percent rise in quarterly revenues to
$989 million, up from $770 million in the year-ago period.
Hogan said the airline expected to generate revenues of $5
billion in 2012 and to be profitable over the year. The carrier
posted its first annual profit in 2011 since its creation nine
years ago, notching up a small $14 million profit.
"There are challenges in our region. But I'm bullish and
hope to achieve profits this year," Hogan said.
Average seat factor, a measure of capacity utilisation, was
76.5 percent for the first quarter and the airline carried 2.36
million passengers during the period.