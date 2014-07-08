* Etihad H1 revenues $3.2 bln vs $2.5 bln
* Revs from codeshare/equity partners $471 mln
* Carries 6.7 mln passengers in H1, up 22 pct
ABU DHABI, July 8 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad
Airways, which plans to buy a 49 percent stake in Alitalia,
reported on Tuesday a 28 percent jump in first-half revenues,
helped by growth in passenger and cargo volumes.
The carrier earned revenues of $3.2 billion in the six
months ended June 2014 compared to $2.5 billion in the
corresponding period last year, it said in a statement.
Revenues from code-sharing and equity partners rose 31
percent to $471 million. The airline carried 6.7 million
passengers in the first half of this year, up 22 percent, while
cargo volumes grew 25 percent to 268,713 tonnes.
"We have ambitious plans to build on this momentum in the
second half of 2014, with five more destinations being
introduced into our global network, and our ground-breaking
Airbus A380 and Boeing 787 also entering service, which will
reinforce our status as a global market leader," chief executive
James Hogan said.
The airline, which began operating in 2003, had 98
destinations by the end of the first half, compared to 92 in the
same period last year.
Unlisted Etihad, which has stakes in Air Berlin and
Aer Lingus, last month confirmed it had reached an
agreement with loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia to acquire a
49 percent stake, with the investment subject to final
regulatory approvals.
Etihad has a fleet of 102 aircraft; six more will be
received in the second half of 2014.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)