DUBAI Nov 23 Etihad Airways has set the final
spread for its five-year sukuk bond sale at 210 basis points
over midswaps, according to a document released by the banks
leading the transaction and seen by Reuters.
On Tuesday, it set the final guidance in the area of 215
basis points over midswaps. The Islamic bond sale will be
between $1.25 billion and $1.5 billion, subject to confirmation
of all commitments, according to the document.
HSBC, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the sukuk
arrangers with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and
First Gulf Bank as bookrunners.
Etihad Airways is rated A by Fitch.
