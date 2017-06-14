ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways said on Wednesday it is suspending flights to San
Francisco in the United States from October after falling
passenger demand curbed the route's profitability.
The flight, launched in November 2014, was already reduced
from a daily service to three times a week earlier this year.
The suspension is from October 29 and passengers booked to
travel after then will be rebooked with other carriers, Etihad
said in an emailed statement.
"Etihad Airways remains strongly committed to its other U.S.
services, which are performing at, or above, commercial
targets," Etihad said.
The Abu Dhabi carrier flies to five other U.S. destinations
including New York and Washington DC.
The announcement comes amid a strategy review at the Abu
Dhabi-based carrier and ahead of the formal departure of its
Chief Executive James Hogan and Chief Financial Officer James
Rigney next month whose positions were both replaced with
interim appointees in May.
Rival Dubai-based Emirates in April announced it was
reducing flights to five U.S. cities, blaming a drop in demand
on new travel restrictions imposed by the President Donald
Trump's administration.
