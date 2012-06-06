ABU DHABI, June 6 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways
raised its stake in Virgin Australia to 4.99 percent, a
day after it announced plans to build its holding in the No. 2
Australian carrier.
"Etihad Airways' equity stake in Virgin Australia Holdings
has now reached 4.99 per cent," Etihad said in an emailed
statement on Wednesday.
"The company remains interested in building a larger stake
over time but will only do so after receiving the necessary
regulatory approvals," the statement added.
The rapidly-growing Gulf carrier announced on Tuesday that
it had bought a 3.96 percent stake in Virgin Australia and
planned to increase it stake to at least 10 percent.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)