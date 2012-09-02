(Repeats story first published on Sunday; no change to text)
* Etihad raises stake to 10 pct
* Stake bought through open market purchases
* 10 pct stake valued at $100 mln on current prices
* Abu Dhabi carrier on expansion drive
DUBAI, Sept 2 Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier
Etihad Airways has raised its stake in Virgin Australia
to 10 percent through open market purchases, the state airline
said in a statement on Sunday.
Etihad, founded eight-years ago, received approval from
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) to increase
its stake from five percent to 10 percent, it said in the
statement.
Etihad has already bought stakes in three other carriers --
Aer Lingus, Air Seychelles and Air Berlin --
in a push to chase the big Gulf state-backed airlines such as
Dubai's Emirates and Qatar Airways.
Based on Virgin Australia's current market value, the stake
is worth about $100 million. The airline had previously said it
was keen to increase its Virgin Australia stake to at least 10
percent.
But the airline does not plan to acquire a majority stake in
Virgin Australia, Etihad's President and Chief Executive Officer
James Hogan said in the statement.
Virgin Australia is 26 percent owned by Richard Branson and
20 percent by Air New Zealand.
Etihad began flying to Australia in 2007 and along with
Virgin Australia they operate 24 flights a week between Abu
Dhabi and Australia.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair. Editing by Jane Merriman)