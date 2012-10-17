(Recasts with source saying deal is codeshare)
DUBAI Oct 17 Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad
Airways will announce a codeshare agreement with Indonesian
airline Garuda, under which the two airlines will
share flights, a source familiar with deal said on Wednesday.
The source declined to be named before the announcement and
an Etihad spokesman said he could not comment.
Etihad had said in a brief emailed statement that it would
sign a partnership agreement with Garuda on Thursday, but it
gave no details of the deal.
Chief Executive James Hogan and his Garuda counterpart
Emirsyah Satar will sign the agreement in Abu Dhabi, Etihad
said.
Earlier this year, Etihad sealed a codeshare deal with Air
France-KLM.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Andrew Torchia; Editing by
David Goodman)