(Pamela Eyring is the president and director of The Protocol
School of Washington (PSOW), which provides professional
business etiquette and international protocol training. Founded
in 1988, PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to
become accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's
website is: www.psow.edu.)
By Pamela Eyring
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 The ways in which business
gets done in today's global marketplace is evolving at a rapid
rate. Even in the midst of new paradigms and emerging
technologies, one thing remains constant: big deals often come
together over meals.
Given that a simple faux pas at the table can make the
difference between being shown the money or the door, it's time
to review the Do's and Don'ts of Business Dining.
1. Be On Time.
Timeliness is among the first and most significant
impressions you can make at a meal or event. If you are the
host, being there first to greet your guests demonstrates a
level of professionalism and consideration that will be noticed
and appreciated. Similarly, if you are a guest, arriving on time
makes a very positive statement about your expectations for the
meal and the relationship. No matter what Hollywood or style
gurus might have you believe, nothing demonstrates a lack of
respect more than being "fashionably late".
2. Turn Off All Devices Before Being Seated.
Whether you're the guest or the host, your dining companions
should have your undivided attention during your time together.
Your phone should never leave your pocket or purse during a
meal, let alone see the top of the table. This is your chance to
demonstrate that you value your companion enough to give 100
percent of your time and attention during the meal.
3. Follow Good Form.
Practicing good form at the dining table is a subtle but
effective way to demonstrate your level of professionalism.
Simple rules to consider include the following:
* Always open your napkin and place it on your lap below
table level. Keep it on your lap at all times, not tucked into
your collar. If you need to leave the table for a period of
time, place it on the seat of your chair. At the end of the
meal, place it loosely to the left of your plate.
* Use flatware (cutlery) from the outside in. Once you pick
up and use a piece of silverware, it shouldn't touch the table.
When you are finished with your meal, place your knife and fork
on the plate so that the handles are on the lower right edge (20
after the hour on a clock) and the tips on the upper left
(10:00). This allows a waiter to see you are finished and
assists during the removal of the plate.
* Never "borrow" food from another's place setting. When you
are seated, assess your setting with BMW (Bread, Meal, Water) in
mind. That is, your Bread plate is always on your left, your
Meal is in the middle, and your Water is always on your right.
This will save you the embarrassment of inadvertently using or
drinking from your companion's place setting.
4. Savor The Opportunity And The Meal.
While you may be on the clock at work during a business
meal, don't let the clock dictate the pace of conversation or
the speed with which you enjoy the dining experience. Instead,
focus on making the most of this opportunity to connect and
build your business relationship. If you are hosting, never
pressure or hurry your guest in any way. They should feel like a
welcomed and wanted guest.
5. Mother Knows Best.
Remember what your mother taught you. That's right! All
those bits of motherly advice still apply: sit up straight, take
small bites, chew with your mouth closed, never talk with your
mouth full, participate in the conversation, keep your toys
(i.e. your phone, purse, notebook, etc.) off the table, and for
goodness' sake, be nice to your server.
While knowing how to conduct oneself at the table may seem
small when negotiating an important deal or discussion, in
reality, it's a valuable asset. No matter where you go in the
world or how high up the ladder you climb, discerning business
professionals will always recognize and respect your
professionalism.
