By Mary Mitchell
| Sept 28
Sept 28 Like it or not, we all are responsible
for our own communication. Email evokes almost unprecedented
cultural and generational challenges.
Why, you ask? Because the primary caveat in communicating
effectively is that what you "hear" is more important than what
I think I've said.
We have four generations actively engaged in the workplace,
and our workplace is indeed global. A baby boomer is easily
turned off by undue familiarity, as are individuals from
countries more formal than the United States.
Mallory Fix, who teaches English as a Second Language at the
University of Pennsylvania, says, "Email etiquette does vary
across the globe, especially in ways to address the receiver,
the directness of the message, and the closing."
Here are the concerns this columnist hears most often:
Always use a salutation and a closing. Based on your
relationship, only you can decide whether deference dictates a
"Dear Professor" or "Good morning, Dr. Weber."
One colleague of mine received an email greeting from a
student of "Hey, Lou," and then proceeded to ask him for a
reference. Bad idea!
For your career's sake, make sure you get the name and title
right. In the situation above, the man was a full professor,
entitled to more than a modicum of respect. Furthermore, his
first name was Dennis!
Avoid trendy abbreviations and be careful of emoticons.
They may be misunderstood and thus not clearly convey your
meaning.
Don't confuse email with texting or IM. Email is more formal
than that. Use complete sentences, correct grammar, correct
punctuation, and capitalization. Yet subject lines should be as
efficient as a tweet, concisely stating what's important and
relevant.
Make sure your subject lines distinguish you from a hacker
or a scammer by being current and germane. For example, "Change
in Tuesday lunch meeting."
If a subject changes, change the header! Remember that email
is no place for stream of consciousness ruminations, so be
direct, clear, and succinct. Respond in full sentences.
When you have a long list of comments, put them in a single
Word document attachment, or number the points so that the
recipient knows you got everything. When there is a succession
of emails, indicate "1 of 4," for example.
No time to respond fully to a long email? Reply to the
sender that you received the email and indicate when you will be
responding. Nothing is more discouraging than feeling ignored.
Just because something can be forwarded doesn't mean it
should be. Remember, too, that a recipient can forward your
email, and you have no control at that point.
Patience is a virtue. Not every email gets delivered. This
happens more frequently than we would like to admit. Offer
people the same grace that you would like to receive on email
responses.
Pick up the phone if you don't hear back after a couple of
tries. It's not fair to assume that, for example, your email
must be treated as top of the list, especially dealing with
attorneys and physicians.
Sometimes postal mail and faxes arrive at an office before
your email. Unless it's an emergency, responses should be taken
in order.
Remember that the person reading your email has only the
words on the screen. Now think about how much our tone of voice
impacts our message, so beware of sarcasm. Consider, for
example, how many ways we can interpret even the simple word,
"please."
For me, the "E" in email represents two essential reminders.
First: edit, edit, edit to be sure all your facts, grammar and
punctuation are correct. Second: Email is eternal. Just ask
Hillary Clinton.
(Mary M. Mitchell has written several books on the subject
of etiquette, now in 11 languages, most recently "The Complete
Idiot's Guide to Modern Manners Fast Track" and "Woofs to the
Wise". She is the founder of executive training consultancy The
Mitchell Organization (www.themitchellorganization.com). The
opinions expressed are her own.)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)