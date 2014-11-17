Nov 17 All the buzz in London of late, if I can
believe my recent holiday experience, is focused on Christmas
plans - the presents, the restaurant reservations, the cash...
I was reminded of a cartoon some time ago wherein a shopper
laments, "Oh dear, I was so busy shopping that I forgot to have
fun."
Admittedly, my personal bias is to avoid the 'Seduction of
Christmas as Consumerism' altogether. Nobody needs yet another
rant on how the true spirit of Christmas gets lost at the
shopping malls.
Instead, let me provide the following Holiday Gift Quiz as a
means of personal reflection. It helps me focus my energy on the
receiver of the gift and get my ego out of the way. Maybe it
will help you:
- Why am I giving this gift?
- Is it sincere?
- Am I giving without strings attached?
- Does it reflect the receiver's taste - not mine?
- Is it too extravagant?
- Is it kind? (beware of gag gifts)
- Is it appropriate? (e.g. no candy for a dieter)
- Can I present it in person?
- It is beautifully presented?
- Do I feel good about giving it?
The first point really is the most important consideration.
The very first question to ask is why we are giving the gift in
the first place.
We give gifts for lots of reasons: to say thanks to a
business associate for an introduction, to someone who
entertained us in their home, to a person who provided
information that helped us land some business, or to someone who
treated us to a meal.
This just scratches the surface of the many reasons for gift
giving. Let's not forget simply honoring someone who is always
there for us, for advice, a cheer-up, or to talk us down from
the ledge when we are having a meltdown.
I flunked arts and crafts in school, and I am no competition
for Martha Stewart. Nevertheless, I believe that the value of
any gift is enhanced by the fact that it arrives on time and is
nicely wrapped.
Personally, I am big on re-purposing the Sunday newspaper
comics and using colorful yarn instead of ribbon. It's less
expensive and better for the environment, which is a gift in
itself.
Handwritten notes embellish the gift. They set us apart
because it's clear we spent our time and attention to let the
receiver know why we are giving the gift. Especially in these
tough economic times, the personal dedication goes a long way to
overcome modest material resources.
Having attended to the points above, I come full circle to
the final one: Do I feel good giving this present? Chances are
that, when I really pay attention to the person who will receive
my gift, my answer is a resounding yes.
(Mary M. Mitchell has written several books on the subject
of etiquette, now in 11 languages, most recently "The Complete
Idiot's Guide to Modern Manners Fast Track" and "Woofs to the
Wise". She is the founder of executive training consultancy The
Mitchell Organization (www.themitchellorganization.com). The
opinions expressed are her own.)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)