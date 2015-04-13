By Pamela Eyring
| April 13
April 13 Employers plan to hire 8.3 percent more
new college graduates from the Class of 2015 for their U.S.
operations than they did from the Class of 2014, according to a
recent jobs outlook report from the National Association of
Colleges and Employers.
With this statistic and other positive employment
projections in the news, the job market for new college
graduates appears to be the best it's been since the start of
the Great Recession.
But even with this increase in potential jobs, how do new
college graduates ensure they are properly prepared for their
first big interview? Here we offer some practical tips for new
graduates to help them enter the workforce by being polished,
professional and ready to outclass the competition.
Refining your interpersonal skills:
Two of the most important communications skills to help make
a lasting first impression are also the easiest -- eye contact
and firm handshakes. Because of the constant need to stay in
touch, a majority of younger people grew up continuously
monitoring their mobile devices. Even in formal settings, it's
amazing to watch so many people looking at their phones instead
of having face-to-face conversations.
But not being able to make solid eye contact with a
potential employer sends a message that can be interpreted as
boredom, disinterest and a lack of trust on behalf of a
potential candidate. The same is true of a limp handshake.
Conversely, a firm handshake implies confidence,
collaboration and a willingness to get down to work. In every
interview, college graduates should master these basic
interpersonal skills that say you are the right man or woman for
the job.
Digital footprint:
With more employers routinely checking out the online
presence of a potential job candidate, a digital footprint can
come back to haunt someone more than ever. That's why serious
graduates need to think twice before posting that picture of
winning a beer pong championship on social media.
Whether it's removing any potential image challenging
pictures and inflammatory posts or whether it's simply changing
your account settings to private, college graduates need to
think of themselves as a brand and always present the best image
on all social platforms.
The social interview:
More and more companies are conducting interviews at
lunches, dinners or in other off-site locales. But be aware that
these seemingly less formal interviews are often used as a
barometer to observe how a job candidate handles his or herself
in a social setting.
This is where elbows should never meet white tablecloths,
where closed mouth chewing will be noted, and where a mobile
phone should never be seen or heard. Also, make sure you never
make this most common dining faux pas -- snagging the roll of a
dining partner. Always remember BMW -- your BREAD is on the
left, your MEAL is in the middle and your WATER is on the right.
Personalized correspondence:
Recently a colleague told a story of a job prospect sending
an interview query about an open position. The candidate noted
how, after exhaustive research into their company, he realized
he was the perfect fit for them. The only problem? The query
letter was addressed to one of the prospect's main competitors,
indicating a multiple cut and paste approach in creating a
"personal" cover letter.
Graduates, be warned. Take the time to tailor your
correspondence to the company where you truly feel you'd like to
be employed. And ensure your correspondence is grammatically
correct and properly proofed.
Thank you cards:
Whether you are thanking your grandmother for the graduation
check or sending a note of gratitude to a potential employer for
a recent job interview, take the time to say thanks in a
handwritten and timely card. It will impress!
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington, the global leader in international
protocol, business etiquette and cross-cultural awareness
training. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Dubai, the school
was founded in 1988 and is the only U.S. educational institution
of its kind accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing
Education and Training (ACCET.org). For more information, visit
www.psow.edu.)
