May 5 Thirty seconds. That's all it takes to
make a great first impression.
According to research by Albert Mehribian, professor at the
University of California, Los Angeles, upon meeting someone for
the first time we form an opinion of them within the first 30
seconds.
While some of that opinion is based on what they say, the
majority (55 percent) is shaped by their appearance. No doubt
wardrobe plays an important role in appearance, but it's often
personal grooming (and hygiene) that make the biggest
impression.
In the business world, the top personal grooming issues that
garner attention (and complaints) are hair (especially body
hair), dental hygiene, scent, and hands and nails. Poor grooming
detracts from what you have to say and can impede your ability
to build relationships with others.
Here are tips for making sure the first impression you make
is the right one.
Hair
Men:
- Keep your hair neatly trimmed and arranged. If you have
severe hair loss, consider shaving your head or cutting your
hair short.
- Body hair should be trimmed so it doesn't appear above
your collar or below your sleeves. If you're wearing an open
collar shirt, chest hair should be groomed so it doesn't stick
out.
- Facial hair (including ear and nostril hair) should be
neatly trimmed.
- Eyebrows (as in "two" not "one") should be neatly trimmed.
Women:
- Keep hair neatly styled and clean. Avoid dramatic or
severe styles that can be distracting or can project an
unprofessional image.
- If you color your hair, keep up with maintenance.
- Eyebrows should be neatly trimmed and shaped.
- Be aware of any facial hair issues and take care of them
as needed.
Dental Hygiene
- Always maintain fresh breath.
- Avoid foods with strong odors such as coffee and onions.
- Use mints or a breath spray after meals and before
meetings.
- Avoid looking like a cow - never chew chewing gum in the
workplace.
- Use whitening toothpaste or invest in a bleaching system
to ensure a bright and welcoming smile.
Scent
- Always use deodorant and a strong antiperspirant.
- Keep deodorant or body wipes in your office or workspace.
- If you perspire heavily, keep an extra blouse or shirt in
your office so you can freshen up as needed.
- Avoid over-scenting with cologne or perfume (especially to
mask body odors). Over-scenting can be just as offensive as
unpleasant body odor.
Hands and Fingernails
- Keep nails neatly trimmed, filed, and clean at all time.
- Don't grow fingernails to a length that's distracting or
not in synch with contemporary culture.
- Women should wear a neutral shade of nail polish and avoid
using embellishments.
- If you're "tough on your hands," and they tend to look
calloused, keep moisturizer on-hand so your hands are not
abrasive when shaking hands.
Other 9-5 Grooming Tips
- Unless you work in a tattoo parlor or belong to a "garage
band," tattoos should be covered and facial jewelry should be
removed at work.
- If you're new on the job, ask if there are workplace
policies regarding appropriate attire, facial jewelry, tattoos
and other grooming protocol.
Your appearance is important not only in making the right
first impression but in building long-term relations that rely
upon mutual respect and understanding. By following these simple
rules you'll be one step closer to building solid business
relationships and (whatever our profession) having the most
professional appearance possible.
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington (PSOW), which provides professional
business etiquette and international protocol training. Founded
in 1988, PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to
become accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's
website is: www.psow.edu.)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)