psychology professor at New York University and researcher on
impression management, "In spite of the congeniality of many
professional gatherings, judgments are being made and
impressions formed at all times."
For that reason, it's important to make sure that you
project a positive, professional image at every moment. In
particular, it's important to enter and integrate into the
gathering in a manner that's calm and confident. Equally
important is the impression you leave upon parting.
Here are my tips for successfully building your reputation
and network at your next professional gathering.
1. Be prepared: Before attending an event, be clear as to
what the purpose of the event is, who is attending, and what you
have to contribute to the conversation. Give consideration to
what others might want to know about you and your business, so
you'll be better equipped to answer and anticipate any potential
questions.
2. Make yourself welcome: When you enter an event, look for
groups of people who appear comfortable and at-ease. Approach a
group, make eye contact, then smile and ask, "May I join you?"
You should wait to be invited before actually moving into the
group.
3. Connect with confidence: When you join a group, shake
hands with each person and introduce yourself clearly by saying
your first and last name while making eye contact. When they
state their name, state it back to them, as in, "Nice to meet
you Pamela." Doing this with each individual will help you
remember their names later.
4. Find common ground: When making conversation, connect
first on a social level. If you build a good rapport with others
it will naturally lead to business discussions later. Avoid
pushing business and stick to soft topics such as the weather,
where others are from, the location of the meeting, etc.
5. Avoid touchy topics: Avoid discussions about divisive or
highly personal topics. This includes religion, politics, diet,
and medical issues. If you're stuck speaking with someone
focused on one of those subjects, change the topic and, if
possible, the person to whom you're speaking. For example, if
"Joe" is discussing a recent surgery in great detail, say, "It
sounds like you need a vacation." Then turn to "Sue" beside you
and ask, "Sue, have you gone anywhere interesting recently?"
6. Be and look alert: Making others feel important is key to
making a connection. Doing so requires actively listening.
Making eye contact, nodding in agreement, and remaining engaged
with an open and upright posture will indicate that you're
listening and interested.
7. Exit with impact: When exiting a group shake hands with
each individual, looking them in the eye, and, using their first
name, state how nice it was to meet them. If you discussed
connecting or sharing information, state that you look forward
to doing so and be specific about how. For example, "I'll be
sure to forward you a link to the car show we discussed." Share
your business card at this time, always passing it so that the
individual receiving it can read your name and title.
From entrance to exit, how you conduct yourself at a
business event matters. The impression you make not only
determines if you earn the respect of others but has the
potential to shape future business deals, collaborations, and
job opportunities.
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington (PSOW), which provides professional
business etiquette and international protocol training. Founded
in 1988, PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to
become accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's
website is: www.psow.edu.)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)