(Jo Bryant is an etiquette advisor and editor at Debrett's, the
UK authority on etiquette and modern manners (www.debretts.com).
Any opinions expressed are her own.)
By Jo Bryant
LONDON, Sept 30 Email and texting enable us to
communicate instantly, but the ease and spontaneity of
communication can present us with a multitude of digital
dilemmas.
Email
More formal than a text message and less formal than a
letter, emails are quick and convenient. They should, however,
be approached with the same care and attention that a more
traditional form of written communication would receive.
Always include a proper salutation at the beginning of an
email (ie 'Dear Mr Debrett'). Formal emails mimic letters, but
for most emails, sign-offs such as 'Best wishes' or 'Thanks' are
quite acceptable.
Beware of using capital letters too often; use italics or
underlining for emphasis. Don't litter emails with exclamation
marks, and avoid abbreviations or emoticons for business
correspondence.
Be cautious of sarcasm and subtle humour, unless you know
that the reader will 'get it'. If in doubt, err towards the
polite and formal. Similarly, think carefully before hitting
'send' if your email is written in haste or when emotions are
running high.
Use 'reply all' discriminately; don't spam friends and
colleagues. Don't overload your emails with system-slowing
extras.
Texting
Texts are for conveying short, instant messages. Important
information may need a more lengthy explanation; if in doubt,
send an email where you have more flexibility and space. Texting
is a blunt instrument - do not send a text message if tact or
subtlety is required.
Use as much conventional grammar, punctuation and spelling
as necessary to ensure that you make yourself clear. Tailor your
text message to the recipient - using abbreviated language and
emoticons may look unprofessional or confuse a recipient not
used to them.
If you have to cancel an appointment or communicate some
important information, make a phone call. Don't let the
convenience of texting be an excuse for always being late and
never respond to bad news by text message. A handwritten letter
or a phone call is always preferable.
In business, sign off with your name. Your recipient may not
have your contact details stored in their phone.
