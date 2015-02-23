Feb 23 According to a fall 2014 report from the
U.S. Department of Labor, more American workers are on the move
than ever before.
The report states that 2.8 million people quit their jobs
last September -- the highest number since April of 2008. In
addition, another 1.6 million workers left their jobs due to
layoffs and terminations. That means nearly 4.5 million workers
were faced with a very important question -- what is the best
way to leave a job?
Whether you're terminated, downsized or leave on your own
accord, there are many ways to ensure a graceful exit and to
employ proper protocol when leaving your present position.
Regardless of the circumstances, these measures will not
only keep your reputation intact but they can also help you
chart a polished and professional exit strategy.
Be honest about why you are leaving. If you need a change, a
more positive work environment, an increase in salary or you
simply need a new career challenge, be honest about why you are
leaving. If your company gives exit interviews, you can also
offer feedback on ways to enhance working conditions.
Keep it positive. Think of the good things you have done
for the company and what you have learned from them. Stay
positive about your departure and don't whine or complain about
your boss or co-workers because you never know when a former
colleague may be in a position to help or hinder your career in
the future.
Give good notice. Although a two weeks' notice is the
accepted standard when leaving a job, be sensitive about the
timing of your transition. Could you stay longer to assist in
training your replacement? Will you leave the company in a
bind? You can also help your employer with the transition in
such ways as creating a folder with your most up to date
documents and a list of upcoming deadlines and projects.
Keeping things private. You've no doubt heard about over the
top ways that disgruntled or combative employees have left their
jobs in very public ways -- but these are not stories to
emulate. First and foremost, you should refrain from sharing
the news of your impending exit on social media.
If you've found a new position, only share the news with the
appropriate supervisor and refrain from sharing the news with
coworkers or friends. Even if you were terminated or left under
harsh circumstances, take the high road when discussing your
tenure with a former employer. With many employers now checking
social media postings as part of background checks, it's best to
stay above board both on and offline.
Don't steal. It may seem obvious, but many employees think
that when leaving a job, it's harmless to keep a few mementos.
However, this sort of behavior can be interpreted as theft.
Before you leave a position, be sure to return all flash
drives, electronic equipment such as laptops, tablets, cell
phones, office/desk keys and other company owned items. Also,
don't collect the company's client list or intellectual property
for your own personal use. You may be in violation of a
"non-compete" agreement and could face legal action.
Finish the job you started. As you begin the final countdown
to your last day on the job, you may be tempted to cut corners,
take extra long lunches or leave an unfinished project for your
eventual replacement.
However, adopting this type of "short timer" attitude can
alienate your coworkers, people who you may hope to remain
socially connected to in the future. By remaining an active
member of the team, you will ensure your reputation remains
intact long after you clock out for the final time.
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington, the global leader in international
protocol, business etiquette and cross-cultural awareness
training. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Dubai, the school
was founded in 1988 and is the only U.S. educational institution
of its kind accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing
Education and Training (ACCET.org). For more information, visit
www.psow.edu.)
