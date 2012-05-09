NEW YORK May 9 Whether it is photos, personal
status or unwanted comments, most Americans think people
'overshare' personal information online and a third admit not
everything they post is true.
A survey for Intel Corporation on mobile etiquette and
digital sharing showed that 90 percent of Americans think too
much is being divulged, and nearly half feel overwhelmed by all
the all the data that is out there.
One in five of the 2,008 people questioned by Ipsos Observer
for Intel admitted that some of what they post is false.
"People are still sorting through what does it means to
share, who is the audience you are sharing with, what do those
audiences want and how do they feel about things?" said Dr
Genevieve Bell, the director of user interaction and experience
at Intel Labs.
"Those are the things that are really fluid. We are still
sorting it out both at a personal level and a cultural level."
For many, sharing online with smartphones, laptops,
notebooks and tablets is easier than in person. A third of
people admitted they were more comfortable with digital sharing
than face to face, and a quarter said they had a different
personality online.
About 85 percent of Americans post information online and a
quarter do it every day, according to the survey. For 65 percent
of U.S. adults, sharing makes them feel closer to family and
friends and nearly half said it they didn't communicate online
they wouldn't know what is going on with those near and dear to
them.
But the wealth of digital information can also be annoying.
Most U.S. adults said they are vexed by people who complain
constantly and similar numbers found posting inappropriate or
explicit photos and private information bothersome.
Bell said the results of the poll show people are still
having difficulty dealing with technology.
"The fact that people are still grappling with how to
balance the benefits of mobile technology with the downsides -
this means we all still have those moments of poor mobile
manners," she explained.
More than 80 percent of people in the poll said they think
mobile manners are getting worse, a jump from 72 percent a year
ago.
Texting while driving, talking loudly on a cell phone in a
public place and having the volume too loud were the top three
misbehaviors citied in the survey.
Etiquette expert Anna Post also questioned whether a
person's entire social network wants to know what they had for
dinner and if it is appropriate to have three different dating
profiles online.
"Sharing and getting together online are integral parts of
building and maintaining relationships," she said in a
statement. "But we're still finding our way when it comes to
determining the most appropriate behavior in any given situation
online."
Most Americans are also convinced that what is posted
online, stays online. Yet 27 percent said there is very little
they would not share digitally.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christine Kearney)