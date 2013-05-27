(Pamela Eyring is the president of The Protocol School of
Washington (PSOW), which provides professional business
etiquette and international protocol training. Founded in 1988,
PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to become
accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's website
is: www.psow.edu.)
By Pamela Eyring
WASHINGTON, May 27 There's an old adage, "it's
not what you know, it's who you know."
That adage couldn't be more appropriate in today's
competitive job market. And networking (especially when you're
employed) can be the key to staying employed and staying on a
clear career track.
But there's more to networking than shaking hands and
exchanging business cards. Done right, networking helps you
forge relationships with like-minded professionals to the
benefit all.
While networking is often used to generate referrals and
leads for new business, it's also extremely useful for finding a
new job, discovering possible new hires, improving basic
business practices, or changing career paths altogether.
The key is to get out there and connect. It's up to you to
find and make the most of the opportunities presented.
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
Have a plan.
For every event you attend, make a commitment to yourself to
connect with a specific number of people. Three to five people
is realistic. Make sure the contacts are "new" and not people
you've met before. This will help get you out of your "comfort
zone" and you won't spend your entire evening chatting up old
friends.
Dress the part.
Fifty-five percent of a good impression is based on how you
look. If you want to be perceived as a professional you need to
dress like one. Make sure your clothes are neat, fit well and
appropriate to the time of day and event.
Be professional.
Remember to say hello and pronounce your name clearly and
distinctly. Make sure your business cards are clean and not
tattered. Shake hands firmly and make good eye contact with
everyone you meet. Say the person's name when you say goodbye
and tell the person how much you enjoyed meeting them and hope
to see them again.
Make the ask.
Don't rely on other people to remember and reach out to you.
It's your job to ask people for their business card and to
maintain contact.
Stay in touch.
The biggest mistake people make in networking is not keeping
in touch with the contacts they make. Find reasons to reach out
and connect.
Perhaps send a link to an interesting news story related to
the individual's industry. Or, if you've identified a common
interest such as a love of modern art or music, let them know
about an opening or event.
It's not necessary to make plans to meet at the event. Just
reaching out is enough to help strengthen your connection and
forge their sense of who you are.
Be visible.
Take a leadership role in your community and industry
organization to build visibility. Join the Chamber of Commerce
or, if possible, a more industry-specific organization such as
the local chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
Offer to speak at events and offer advice as an "industry
expert." This will position you as a trusted resource and
someone to turn to for answers.
While networking generally begins with a quick introduction,
the actual benefits can take longer to cultivate. It's all about
give-and-take and it may take a year or two but if you are
diligent, eventually the phone will ring and there's no telling
what kind of opportunity will be on the line.
