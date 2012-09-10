(Pamela Eyring is the president and director of The Protocol
School of Washington (PSOW), which provides professional
business etiquette and international protocol training. Founded
in 1988, PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to
become accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's
website is: www.psow.edu.)
By Pamela Eyring
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 In the business world so
much energy goes into getting it right at the negotiating table
even the savviest business executive can forget how to play it
smart at another equally important table: The dining table. And
I'm not talking about silencing your phone during a meal and
knowing which fork to use.
One of the most important aspects of any form of business
entertainment is the seating chart.
Where you place your guests, especially international
guests, conveys volumes about the level of esteem you hold them
in as well as your own understanding about of protocol. If you
get it right, everyone feels respected and you look like a pro.
A clear win-win.
Here are the finer points of Business Seating Strategies:
* Always choose a restaurant or venue that you are familiar
with. Book well in advance to secure the best table, avoiding
tables that face a mirror or are near the kitchen or restrooms.
If you have an odd number of guests, request a round table so
that no one sits next to an empty seat.
* When creating a seating chart, the position of honor is
always to the right of the host. If you have more than one
honored guest then the second highest-ranking guest sits to your
left. When there is a third honored guest they sit to the right
of your first honored guest. You'll notice that gender does not
play a role in determining a seat of honor while rank does.
* If multiple languages are to be spoken, include
appropriately placed interpreters at the table.
* Share your seating plan with the maitre'd or let them know
that you will be directing seating when you arrive. For large
groups you may wish to use place cards.
* As the host you should arrive early and greet your guests
at the entrance. If you and a guest arrive at the same time,
walk in together, pause at the captain's station, and allow the
captain to lead you to your table. The guest follows the captain
while you follow the guest. Once at the table, indicate to your
guests where they should sit.
* If you must go to the table to await your guests, don't
order a drink or open your napkin. You want to look as if you
just arrived.
* When your guests arrive, rise to greet them, and remain
standing until they are seated.
* Leave your napkin on the table until all your guests have
been seated. If there are business issues you'd like to address
before the meal, leave your napkin on the table until those
discussions are concluded. Placing your napkin in your lap will
signal to the wait staff that you are ready to order.
Of course not every point will apply to every entertaining
setting or event. However, adhering to these basic guidelines as
much as the situation allows will demonstrate respect and an
understanding of Business Seating Strategies.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)