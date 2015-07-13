By Pamela Eyring
| July 13
July 13 "Do you eat with that mouth?"
It's a question you may have asked when coming into contact
with a profanity-prone colleague or office mate. But when it
comes to swearing in the business environment, what is in poor
taste and how does it affect your professional image?
According to a 2012 survey by Careerfinder, foul words may
not only affect your reputation, they may also affect your
chance for promotion.
After surveying more than 2,000 hiring managers and 3,800
workers across industries and company sizes, 64 percent of
employers said that they'd think less of an employee who
repeatedly used curse words, and 57 percent said they'd be less
likely to promote someone who swears in the office.
So who's using all that blue language? According to the
survey, half of the respondents reported swearing in the office
and the majority of those (95 percent) reported that they curse
in front of their co-workers.
Another 51 percent admitted to cursing in front of their
boss or supervisors. And if you think that only men are using
foul language, the survey indicates that women are catching up
with their male counterparts with 47 percent of women admitting
to cursing while on the company clock.
As the day-to-day demands on today's workers continue to
increase, swearing can be a way to let off some steam.
However, that doesn't mean that your office should sound
like a drunken wrestling match or a scene out of Martin
Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street" (Guinness World Records
title-holder for most swearing in one film!).
Even polished professionals lose their cool on occasion, but
the next time you feel a blue streak coming on, consider these
tips on the long-term effects of swearing.
Lingering impressions: You are as good as your word
-according to the saying - and if your words are off color, they
will reflect poorly on your overall professional presence. Also,
keep in mind that offices are collaborative places and we are
constantly in the company of people who share different values
and beliefs. If you offend someone with your language, you may
harm valuable relationships with your colleagues and jeopardize
the overall team dynamic. By keeping it clean, you can maintain
your image as cool, collected and in charge.
Your permanent record: In many cases, swear words or off-
color language can be interpreted as harassment, especially if
the wording has a sexist slant to it. If you are in a management
position, you have an even larger role in maintaining an
environment that ensures safety and security - both physically
and mentally - and cursing can create an atmosphere of
disrespect and chaos. Do yourself a favor and avoid violating
any human resources policy and save the swearing for the ride
home.
Keeping it classy: One of the most notable aspects about
cursing is that it's so common. The words and phrases are not
only objectionable - they are also cliché. If you must curse,
ensure your expletives are not only socially acceptable but also
creative.
Off color/off brand: Again, we know there are instances
where a curse word may certainly come to the surface, like when
the office copier is out of toner and that "done deal" all of a
sudden becomes undone. So if you are prone to cursing during
stress or strike, make sure you never do so in front of a client
or customer. Remember you are a brand ambassador for your
company at all times and you need to protect your company's
reputation along with your own.
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington, the global leader in international
protocol, business etiquette and cross-cultural awareness
training. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Dubai, the school
was founded in 1988 and is the only U.S. educational institution
of its kind accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing
Education and Training (ACCET.org). For more information, visit
www.psow.edu.)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)