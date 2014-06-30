By Pamela Eyring
Resources Management article, telecommuting rose 73 percent
between 2005 and 2012. It's now estimated that 64 million U.S.
employees - almost 50 percent of the workforce - have jobs
compatible with telecommuting.
While telecommuting provides a convenient way of conducting
business, it's important to appreciate that the rules of proper
business behavior don't disappear as your commute does.
In fact, in some ways they become even more important as
employers want to be assured that off-site employees are
approaching their work with the same professionalism and
presence as on-site employees.
Here are a few tips for making the most of the opportunities
that telecommuting provides:
- If you're one of the 300 million people that Skype, use a
business Skype name and location. When using Skype, look at the
webcam NOT the screen image. Don't slouch or make noise (even
light tapping is audible). Be sure to dress professionally and
wear a top that contrasts with your background to avoid the
"floating head" effect.
- Always get up and get dressed for work. It's nearly
impossible to be fully engaged if you're wearing bunny slippers.
Dressing the part gives you focus and sets the tone for a
productive work day. I like to advise people to dress as if the
smoke alarm might go off at any second and you need to run into
the street with your colleagues and boss.
- Keep a full business wardrobe on-hand at all times. You
never know when you may need to sit-in for a colleague or "meet"
with a client or vendor.
- Have a designated business phone line and email address.
Record a professional voicemail message clearly stating your
name, company or business, phone number and the name and number
of a colleague to reach in your absence.
- Stay in touch with the office on a weekly basis by Skype
or Video Conferencing. Treat these meetings with the same
attention and respect you would if you were in a face-to-face
meeting with your colleagues (i.e. no filing your nails or
snacking while others speak).
- If you're working with others on a project, consider
instant messaging to keep a steady line of communication open.
If you're collaborating on documents or spreadsheets, use
file-sharing tools to ensure that you're not duplicating efforts
or inadvertently creating more work for others (or yourself).
- When working with an international team, be sensitive to
the time in the region you're working with as well as the level
of formality used in the workplace. The United States is a more
casual culture whereas the Japanese are more formal when
conducting business.
- Be present when it matters. Make it a point to attend
important meetings and after-work office events. This will
enhance your sense of connectivity and will remind others that
you're still a contributing part of the organization.
- Set up regular meetings with your boss. Regular
communication will keep you on the same page in terms of your
focus and direction. Plus, it's a great way to ensure you're
recognized and rewarded for your "unseen" efforts.
- Without a doubt, telecommuting can be a great alternative
to traditional work arrangements. However, it's up to you to
manage the opportunity to the fullest. Treat your home office
like a corner office. Paying due respect to your
responsibilities, colleagues, and clients.
(Pamela Eyring is the owner and president of The Protocol
School of Washington (PSOW), which provides professional
business etiquette and international protocol training. Founded
in 1988, PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to
become accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's
website is: www.psow.edu.)
